Hartford Fire Department replenishes its ranks, works to build experience

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Fire Department continues to rebuild.
It was short 100 firefighters after it lost more than that in 2016.
Now, nearly 40 percent of the city's firefighters are new.
"Five years ago, 19.5 [years] of experience was the average time for having a firefighter in the Hartford fire department," said Chief Reginald Freeman, Hartford Fire Department. "And today, that number is seven years."
The department lost 129 firefighters in 2016 following contract negotiations.
"Within our 155 years of serving the community, we have never had those many members leave at one time," Freeman said.
Freeman said his main concern with the unprecedented challenge was the department's ability to adequately respond to emergency situations.
It responded by creating a never-before-done aggressive professional development program, constant coaching, certification exams and classes.
"Training, education, and experience, but more importantly the application of training, education, and experience," Freeman said.
Using federal grant money, the department said it hired four recruit classes in the past two years. That brought its total force to more than 350 firefighters.
However, the fire department is still not at full capacity.
Oscar Rivera and Terrion Williams are among the new faces.
"Now it’s surreal because I almost can’t believe we’re here and I enjoy it so much," Rivera said. "It’s never work, it’s never just a job, or a career, it’s a way of life."
"I only have two years on the job, but I still feel like it’s my first day," Williams said. "I treat every day like it’s my first day."
Robert Mitchell leads the way with 18 and a half years of experience. He is one of the veterans guiding the rookies on every call, just as he learned.
"[I was] pretty much holding onto the coattails of veteran guys on the job and I was following their lead," Mitchell said.
Aside from training, they're bridging the experience gap by building trust and practicing soft skills, such as conflict resolution, teambuilding and servant leadership.
"Because at the end of the day if firefighters won’t follow you into the firehouse kitchen just having a conversation, they won’t follow you on the fireground so we want to ensure that proper leadership is being exercised," Freeman said.
"One of the main things that I try to tell the younger guys is that you really have to understand that this isn’t a 9 to 5 job," Mitchell said. "Once you get off at 5:00, you’re no longer a firefighter? No, you’re a firefighter 24 hours a day."
The department said its work is paying off. In 2018, it had fewer injuries on the job, responded to calls more efficiently and salvaged more property as compared to recent years.
In a year, it said it will face the same challenge it did in 2016. The year 2020 is another contract year. This time around, 51 members are eligible for retirement.
Freeman said if the day comes that they lose a number of firefighters, the department will be ready to handle it.
