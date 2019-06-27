HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This year marks 75 years since what was described as "one of the greatest civilian disasters in history ever filmed."
The Hartford Circus Fire happened on July 6, 1944 during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus.
According to HartfordHistory.net, 168 people were killed.
The Hartford Fire Department plans to mark the 75th year with a ceremony at the Hartford Circus Fire Memorial Site at 350 Barbour Street.
It's set for 2:30 p.m. on July 6, 2019.
Historians said several thousand people were gathered under the "big top" when flames appeared inside the tent.
The fire quickly spread due to the mixture of gas and paraffin that was used to waterproof the tent.
A number of circus officials served prison time for negligence, but no one was ever specifically charged with starting it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.