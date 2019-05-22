HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eight people were forced from their home because of a late night fire in Hartford.
The fire broke out on Garden Street Tuesday night.
Firefighters said it appears to have started on the first floor.
The first and second floor apartments in the home were occupied. The third floor apartment was vacant.
Two families were displaced. Of the eight people forced out, three were children. They were all helped by the city.
No injuries were reported.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause.
