HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford firefighter is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed over the weekend.
According to police, Hartford firefighter Lt. Roman Carter was stabbed multiple times around 10 p.m. on Sunday night on Park Street.
Lt. Carter was stabbed by his 27-year-old brother, Joshua Carter while he was off-duty.
Police said Lt. Carter had to be resuscitated on the scene and was brought to Hartford Hospital.
Lt. Carter was in critical condition, but is now stable.
Police located Joshua on Edgewood Street shortly after the stabbing.
Joshua was charged with first-degree assault.
There is no word on what caused the stabbing.
