HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)-- On Tuesday, the Hartford Firefighters confirmed working fire on Mannz Street.
This was a two family vacant home, located in the city’s Barry Square neighborhood.
No injuries have been reported to civilians or firefighters at this time.
There were reports of squatters staying on the property upon arrival.
Firefighters searched the interior, due to reports of one squatter still inside, which turned out negative.
Fire is now under control and currently under investigation by our Fire Marshals office.
