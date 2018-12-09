HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Hartford firefighters are going door to door to keep residents safe. During their visit they’re reminding families in the community about fire safety this holiday season.
With additional lights illuminating our homes this time of year, the risk of a fire increases. Lights on a real Christmas tree and festive candles can lead to a disaster.
Statistics show nearly 20 people are killed every year nationwide due to decoration related fires this holiday season.
Hartford firefighters reminded folks of these tips- and more.
- Keep any holiday candles in a sturdy and safe place
- Keep your Christmas trees away from space heaters or anything flammable
- Check for frayed wires and loose sockets
Hartford residents appreciated the reminder.
“It was nice, I actually feel kind of safe they’re actually checking up on everybody,” said Monica Mendez of Hartford.
Firefighters encouraged residents to get renters insurance if they didn’t already. About 90 percent of families renting in Hartford do not.
The Hartford Fire Department can be reached at 860-757-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.