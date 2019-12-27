HARTFORD (WFSB) - We’re just days away from ringing in a new decade and Hartford will be the place to be.
Bushnell park will be the hub for many of the activities, but the city has new organizers this year and they’re trying to have events big or small reach nearly every corner of the city, so all of Hartford essentially, will be one big party.
The fireworks, the skating, the overall family fun. That’s what Hartford’s first night is best known for.
"It’s fun for the kids, a fun night out where they get to play, we get to do something family friendly and then we go home and watch the ball drop," Liz Santiago said Friday.
"They love it, they love all the entertainment, the excitement, the fireworks, just being around everybody," Melissa Aukstolis said.
The staples of the night will remain, but as we prepare to enter a new decade, a new event coordinator is throwing the party. Jeff Devereaux is part of “breakfast, lunch and dinner” the new coordinator is trying a new concept.
'The rest of the day is more widespread with entertainment for everybody. We occupy dozens of venues from the Hartford public library, all the way to the old state house, Pratt street, Asylum Ave, down to the park," Devereux.
"Oh, that sounds amazing, something different, I’m excited about it," Santiago said.
"I think it’s awesome that they’re bringing in new stuff every year. It brings back people, brings back excitement," Aukstolis said.
The party gets started the night before with a celebration of jazz legend Nat Reeves.
"We’re honoring him with a night where his band is going to perform and some of the students that he’s taught along the way will do an homage to him," Devereux.
On New Year’s Eve, hockey fans can watch the Wolfpack at the XL center…then mosey around the city.
"We hired dozens of musicians, bands and entertainers to hopefully find something for everyone," Devereux
Many will undoubtedly end up at Bushnell park for the fireworks and this is your admission in. Previously, it was a wristband, this year, it’s this pin.
