HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Hartford Foundation awarded $175,000 for projects that support a range of state and local public policy and advocacy work.
Each project will receive $25,000.
This is the first time the Foundation has offered help to nonprofits and community members for legislative advocacy.
“We know that policy and advocacy are essential to making meaningful systems change to meet the substantial housing needs of underserved populations,” said Hartford Foundation Senior Community Impact Officer Erika Frank. “The Hartford Foundation is proud to support community-based advocacy work being done by nonprofits, particularly those efforts that engage residents with lived experience in policy development.”
Starting in 2014, the Foundation has been a registered lobbyist in Connecticut.
“The pandemic has changed and diversified how we fulfill our mission,” said Connecticut Fair Housing Center Operations Director Fionnuala Darby-Hudgens. “One of the biggest changes is we are now working closer with tenants and grassroots organizing efforts, to promote equitable housing policy. We are grateful that the Hartford Foundation is supporting the inclusion of folks with lived experiences in our policy work, and grateful for the opportunity to be on the front lines of disrupting systems of inequity.”
The seven projects include Center for Latino Progress, Center for Leadership and Justice (CLJ), Connecticut Fair Housing Center, Inc., Hartford Land Bank, Inc., Open Communities Alliance, Partnership for Strong Communities, and Regional Planning Association/Desegregate CT’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.