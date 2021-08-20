HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Crews are responding to a gas leak in the city of Hartford.
The leak was reported just after 12 p.m. on Friday in the area of Park Street and New Park Avenue.
Hartford police said Sisson Avenue and surrounding streets are closed.
Gas leak in area of Park St and New Park Ave. Sisson Ave and surrounding streets closed off. Please seek alternate route.— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 20, 2021
People are asked to seek alternate routes.
It is unclear at this time if any evacuations are underway.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.