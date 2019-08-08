HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s National Health Center Week, and a number of special programs have been happening to celebrate, including a health fair Thursday in Hartford.
Several organizations and community partners attended the fair, including Access Health CT, Aetna, and the Hartford Police Department.
National Health Center Week is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.
In Hartford on Thursday, folks can take advantage of a wide range of services, like dental, health, check-ups, women’s health, and more.
“We want people to see and understand that health is important, it starts in your local community,” said Brenda Pabon, of Aetna.
The event in Hartford on Albany Avenue will go until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
For more information on other events, click here.
