HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s healthcare leaders say they’re alarmed by the state’s latest COVID data.
With cases rising again, they’re urging people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots.
They’ll be holding several clinics this weekend to try and combat the surge.
Hartford is still under the state average for vaccination rates.
The health director says COVID cases more than doubled within the last week.
Dr. Ulysses Wu at Hartford Healthcare said, “we’re seeing an increase in cases. A lot of it has to do with the fall and winter surge.”
Hartford’s health leaders worry the numbers will continue to go up with more holidays on the way.
Physicians say they’re also seeing more people on ventilators and in ICUs, mostly unvaccinated.
“There’s absolutely no reason to not get a vaccine at this point,” said Wu.
Hartford Health Director Liany Arroyo and others are asking residents to get vaccinated and urging them to get their booster shot.
“It’s critically important to get boosted. We know that protection wanes,” said Arroyo.
This weekend vaccine clinics will be held at Parkville Community School, Community Health Center’s New Britain Avenue location, and Wish Elementary School.
They’ll be providing vaccines for ages five and up.
“Please make a plan to go get vaccinated this weekend,” said Arroyo.
