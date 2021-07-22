HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford HealthCare addressed a couple of headline-dominating topics regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday afternoon, Hartford HealthCare's chief clinical officer, Ajay Kumar, MD, participated in a virtual briefing.

The briefing kicked off shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Kumar discussed what Hartford HealthCare has called "the pandemic of the unvaccinated," and the Delta variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided in the spring to stop tracking mild breakthrough infections of COVID-19. It's been only tracking those severe enough to result in hospitalization and death.

Among that data, the CDC reported that 83 percent of cases in the U.S. are due to the Delta variant.

Regardless of the percentage of new cases, doctors told Channel 3 this week that the vaccines are working.

They also called the perception of the vaccine a problem. They said that while vaccines reduce transmission to a certain extent, their main purpose is to prevent an infection from becoming severe.

More than 2 million Connecticut residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Of those, 854 contracted COVID. Forty-six of those people had symptoms. More than 17 percent required hospitalization. Out of that 17 percent, a majority were 55 and older. There have been 21 deaths.

Hartford HealthCare said the variant is to blame, as well as a return to normal life.