HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This month, Hartford HealthCare announced it is allowing people who register through its system to get a COVID-19 vaccine can choose which brand they want.
The three vaccines offered in Connecticut right now are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
The announcement came after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine became available in the state.
“We know that choice is important to people,” Eric Arlia, senior system director of pharmacy for Hartford HealthCare said in a press release, noting that many people might prefer a one-dose vaccine. “But, it’s important to stress that the HHC medical leadership team has 100 percent faith in all the vaccines.”
When eligible, those registering for a vaccine through Hartford HealthCare can go to the MyChart portal and choose to receive one of the three brands, or the first available.
“Keep in mind that the allocation (of each vaccine) varies from week to week,” Arlia said.
Healthcare officials continue to reiterate that all three vaccines are safe and effective.
The state updated its vaccine rollout plan earlier this week.
RELATED: All Connecticut adults will be able to schedule COVID vaccine appointments next month
Now, people ages 45 to 54 can start scheduling appointments on Friday, March 19. That’s three days earlier than a previous rollout plan.
Those ages 16 to 44 can start scheduling on April 5.
This is part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s effort to make vaccines available to everyone by May 1, which is a goal President Joe Biden pushed states to achieve during his address to the nation a few weeks ago.
To schedule an appointment through Hartford HealthCare, click here.
