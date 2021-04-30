HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Starting Friday, Hartford HealthCare has opened up all of its vaccination sites to walk-ins looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Earlier this week, Hartford HealthCare said it has been offering a pilot program at a few of its sites. Due to the program’s success, the healthcare group will now offer walk-in availability across the state.
Hartford HealthCare is the latest group to offer vaccines to people who don’t have an appointment.
Community Health Center Inc. announced Monday that it would open up its vaccine clinics to walk-ins.
The Community Health Center announced on Monday that appointments are no longer needed at any of its vaccine locations statewide.
It’s the latest effort in making a COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to people all across the state.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up eligible to register
To find a list of Hartford HealthCare’s vaccine clinics, click here.
