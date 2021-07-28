BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the new Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.
Those who had a hand in revamping the facility gathered Wednesday morning, saying this will draw visitors from the entire region to the city of Bridgeport.
“We are thrilled that the opening of the state-of-the-art Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater coincides with our 200th anniversary,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.
Ganim was joined by other officials from Live Nation and Hartford HealthCare for the ceremony.
