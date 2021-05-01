HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A mass hiring event is set to happen at the Harbor Yard Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Saturday.
The event is set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is being put on by the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in preparation for the 2021 season.
Available positions include bartenders, servers, cashiers, ushers, security and guest services.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be mandatory, including protective masks.
For a schedule of events coming to the amphitheatre, head to livenationcom.
