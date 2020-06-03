HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford HealthCare announced they will be lifting restrictions on visitors, which had been implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Hartford HealthCare President & CEO Jeff Flaks announced that patients who will be undergoing surgery and procedures can have visitors immediately, system-wide.
All visitors will be screened upon arrival, and will need to wear face masks, along with following other guidelines.
Starting next Monday, all patients who are admitted will be allowed to have visitors.
Officials said the lifting of restrictions will be a 'phased-in' approach.
Flaks said it was a difficult decision when the coronavirus pandemic began and the healthcare system had to implement the restrictions.
He said Hartford HealthCare believes they have put enough safety measures in place and done significant research to begin having visitors back in hospitals.
The system will continue to monitor the situation daily.
