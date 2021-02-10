HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Starting Thursday, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expanding to include residents who are 65 years and older.
A day before, Hartford HealthCare announced a new mass vaccination site in downtown New Britain.
The site will open sometime between Feb. 22 and March 1.
Earlier this week, Gov. Ned Lamont said residents who are ages 65 to 74 could begin registering to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Feb. 11.
RELATED: Residents ages 65 and older able to be vaccinated started this week
Lamont said there are 350,000 residents in the state who are ages 65 to 74. He believes it will take about four weeks to get those people vaccinated.
He also announced that providers with open slots can immediately begin to fill them with residents 65 and older.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
People 65 and older who would like to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here or call the Connecticut COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.