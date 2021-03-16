HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford HealthCare announced a new plan to help people sign up for vaccine appointments.
Starting this Friday, people who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to be notified by a text message or email as soon as appointments are available.
Once a message is sent, that person will be able to click a special link that will take them right to the page showing available appointments at its vaccine clinics.
Hartford HealthCare said it plans to send out 264,000 electronic messages on March 17 to anyone registered on the system’s MyChart patient portal with a notification when they are eligible for a vaccine.
