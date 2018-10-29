HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Patients know how critical early detection can be and that the treatment that comes afterward is truly a team effort.
That's why Hartford Healthcare is centralizing care and putting all its doctors in one building.
"It’s a comprehensive center," said Camelia Lawrence, director of breast surgery, Hartford Healthcare, Central Region. "Breast cancer is a multi-disciplinary approach."
That means more access to care and less of the painful waiting.
"Here at the center we are doing same day consultation with our breast surgeons as well as biopsy," Lawrence said. "We are able to tell a patient within 24 hours the result of their biopsy which is something that is relatively new and definitely focused on the patient."
Hartford Healthcare also partners with Memorial Sloan Kettering, giving patients access to the latest clinical trials without having to leave Connecticut.
"It’s no longer one size fits all," Lawrence said. "We’ve gravitated toward precision medicine and more individualized treatment."
There's new technology as well.
One machine takes 3D mammograms. It's more precise than the old 2D ones. It allows doctors to find cancer sooner, when it's smaller.
That early detection can be the difference between life and death.
"Until we find a cure for breast cancer our greatest ammunition right now is early detection so it can be treated as early as possible," Lawrence said.
Finding a cure is something Susan G. Komen said it works toward every day.
"People are afraid of getting a mammogram, not just because they’re worried that its going to be uncomfortable, which it is a little uncomfortable but it’s not as bad as I think people think but also what will happen if they get a bad result," said Lori van Dam, CEO for Susan G. Koman New England.
Now, doctors suggest that women over the age of 40 get annual mammograms; however, they should start sooner if they have a family history.
Komen said it has set an ambitious goal: To reduce breast cancer mortality by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.
"One of the ways we are going to do that is by finding women who are not currently in what we call the continuum of care and bringing them in," van Dam said.
With outreach, like Hartford Healthcare's mobile mammography program, it drives to underserved communities to screen women.
"We know we are seeing a lot of very vulnerable women," said Karen Weingrod, administrative director of Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute Breast Program.
Since it's start it has screened 15,000 women. Last year, 28 percent of its patients were uninsured and many went without critical care.
"We’ve been diagnosing about nine cancers per year over the last couple of years and that’s a lot," Weingrod said. "Usually you might see three or four per thousand mammograms, so nine a year is quite a few cancers."
Doctors said the first step is a patient knowing their own body and being their own best advocate.
"Our message always is don’t be afraid," Weingrod said. "We will take you every step of the way through survivorship."
