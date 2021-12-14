HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One year ago, the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Hartford HealthCare providers.
Hartford HealthCare held a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about how far the state has come in the last year.
It discussed the lessons it learned over the course of the pandemic.
It also shared more on the treatments for the virus that are currently available.
Shipments of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine arrived in Connecticut on Monday.
On Dec. 14, 2020, Pfizer's vaccine vaccine was administered to Hartford HealthCare staff.
The date was 9 months after the pandemic started.
At the time, Hartford HealthCare expected the vaccine to be readily available for most Americans by the summer time, a timeline that was eventually moved sooner in Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.