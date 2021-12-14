HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One year ago, the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Hartford HealthCare providers.

Hartford HealthCare held a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about how far the state has come in the last year.

It discussed the lessons it learned over the course of the pandemic.

It also shared more on the treatments for the virus that are currently available.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Pfizer's vaccine vaccine was administered to Hartford HealthCare staff.

The date was 9 months after the pandemic started.

At the time, Hartford HealthCare expected the vaccine to be readily available for most Americans by the summer time, a timeline that was eventually moved sooner in Connecticut.