HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford HealthCare employee is doing his part to help those battling the coronavirus.
He recovered from COVID-19 and recently donated his blood plasma, which is a promising therapy in the fight against the virus.
“It started Thursday afternoon with a mild cough and by that night it was a high fever with chills, kind of sweats,” said Christopher Madison.
Having the flu a few months before, Madison knew it had to be something else.
“I started to assume it was COVID. I sent my girlfriend to stay with her parents,” Madison said.
Madison, a senior programmer at the Center for Education, Stimulation, an Innovation at Hartford Hospital got tested. Within a few days, he learned he had COVID-19.
Madison’s symptoms didn’t last long and were mild. He quarantined at home with his dog. His girlfriend later tested positive as well.
“She only had two of the symptoms they say to watch for,” Madison said. “It lasted a little bit longer, but it was pretty limited to just chest congestion.”
They’re both doing better now, and Madison is doing his part to help currently battling the virus.
“I heard that there are these potential treatments for plasma donation where they extract my anti-bodies, since I’ve already developed some resistance to the virus, and they are infusing that into patients in critical condition,” Madison said.
It’s called convalescent plasma and Hartford HealthCare says it offers a patient antibodies, which the immune system can use to fight the virus. Similar work was done during the SARS and Ebola outbreaks.
Madison donated his plasma at the Rhode Island Blood Center, a partner of Hartford Healthcare, making him the first employee in the network to do so.
“I really just wanted to find any way to contribute and help people during this crisis,” Madison said.
His girlfriend is hoping to do the same.
In the meantime, Madison is encouraging others to step up as well.
“I would strongly encourage anyone who’s recovering from COVID to consider donating. It’s an easy process and you could potentially save someone’s life,” Madison said.
If you would like to donate, click here.
