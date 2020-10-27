HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford HealthCare is moving COVID-19 testing to the Connecticut Convention Center.
Back in April, the building was first turned into an overflow site and field hospital for coronavirus patients.
Hartford HealthCare said they now plan to turn the parking garage into a site that can test 4,000 people per day.
Officials said the expansion at the Convention Center will double their testing abilities.
Since March, Hartford HealthCare said it has performed nearly 400,000 COVID-19 tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.