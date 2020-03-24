HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Updates on the medical supplies and COVID-19 situations were provided by Hartford HealthCare on Tuesday.
It said the number of cases is expected to significantly go up, as the virus is affecting almost all communities in Connecticut.
The criteria for screening for COVID-19 was also changed after a number of patients experienced abdominal pain and diarrhea.
That's in addition to the fever, cough and shortness of breath symptoms.
Hartford HealthCare addressed its status on surge capacity and its plans for that.
Warnings that hospitals and health care providers are dangerously low on supplies continue to come from across the country.
Connecticut received its first donated shipments this week.
Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday that the donations included the coveted N-95 protective masks.
The state Department of Public Health's commissioner also signed an order easing the rules for out-of-state practitioners to work in Connecticut during the coronavirus outbreak.
Hartford Healthcare is looking toward the future, saying they're thinking about how they'll convert auditoriums and other areas to "patient care rooms.”
Right now, they've held off on elective surgeries, so that frees up operating rooms if they need the rooms to treat patients.
Personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and patients is in high demand, including those n-95 masks.
For Hartford HealthCare, they're looking at what it looks like "weeks out.”
Right now, they've been conserving masks, not tossing them away if not needed.
“The gloves are in extremely short supply right now. N95 continues to be a challenge, surgical mask and procedural masks continue to be a challenge as well,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer at Hartford Healthcare.
For many hospitals, they've gotten donations of these supplies.
Connecticut’s Mission of Mercy canceled their free dental clinic because of the pandemic.
They donated all of their personal protective equipment, which will be distributed to medical facilities throughout Connecticut.
The executive directors said in a statement “we may not have had a CT Mission of Mercy free dental clinic this past weekend however, a Mission of Mercy took place! It was an honor to help our community during this crisis."
Hospitals have been looking ahead to prepare for what's needed in the days, weeks and even months to come, but they say this isn't a time to panic.
