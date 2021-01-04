HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Frontline workers are expected to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Hartford HealthCare said the group received their first shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine three weeks ago.
It said they'll be getting round two at 11 a.m. at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.
RELATED: 'Like a human being landing on the moon:' Pfizer's COVID vaccine arrives in Hartford
Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate was just over 7 percent over the weekend.
Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to update the state's statistics later in the day on Monday.
