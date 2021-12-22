HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials with Hartford HealthCare provided an update on the state's pandemic outlook Wednesday.
Hartford HealthCare also discussed where we stand with new coronavirus treatments and what to expect over the coming weeks.
This comes after national health officials declared that Omicron was now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S.
Recently, President Biden announced that half a billion at-home COVID-19 tests will be made available to Americans across the nation.
