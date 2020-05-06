HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford HealthCare-GoHealth Urgent Care is offering antibody tests at its centers.
It made an announcement about it on Wednesday morning.
Like the regular COVID-19 test, a provider must recommend that a patient get the antibody test.
"We will have COVID-19 antibody tests or serology blood tests available in our Hartford Healthcare-GoHealth Urgent Care centers, in addition to continuing to offer COVID-19 tests that determine whether you are currently infected," Hartford HealthCare-GoHealth Urgent Care told its patients on its website.
Kelsey Burger, the lead physician assistant with GoHealth Urgent Care centers, said they did about 260 antibody tests yesterday in Connecticut.
“It’s a simple, small blood test that we take and what it can tell us is if people have IgG antibodies which is a fancy term of saying you’ve either been exposed in the past to the COVID-19 infection, or you yourself has been infected,” Burger said. “I think it provides a lot of comfort to people to know they felt sick, felt something was not right and they could have possibly had this infection.”
While antibody testing can give us an idea of just how widespread the outbreak is, the fear is that it could also give those who test positive, a false sense of security.
So, Burger stresses she’s been telling patients, the presence of antibodies, doesn’t mean you’ve developed immunity.
“It can tell us if you’ve been exposed in the past or if you yourself had it. What it doesn’t tell us is whether you can get it again,” she said.
Officials said they have been working tirelessly to defeat the coronavirus.
Hartford Healthcare-Gohealth Urgent Care said it continues to offer broad access to care in a manner that protects both patients and their own team members so that everyone can all remain as healthy and safe as possible.
"Offering COVID-19 antibody testing, in addition to diagnostic testing and care, is the next step to getting us all back to a 'new normal,'" Hartford HealthCare-GoHealth Urgent Care officials said. "The antibody test detects the presence of IgG antibodies, which will tell you if you have had exposure to the COVID-19 virus or were infected by the virus, even if you didn’t experience any symptoms."
When combined with the care from urgent care providers, the test will give patients information that helps them make informed decisions about both their health and the health of their family and loved ones.
To be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, people can save a spot on Hartford HealthCare-GoHealth Urgent Care's website. Given the high demand, it strongly recommended that patients select an available spot online for the fastest and most convenient experience.
Results are typically available in two to three days, in which the provider shares with the patient along with the Dept. of Public Health.
“I think its going to help researchers and scientists in the future know how many people were actually exposed, if they had it in the past, did they develop any antibodies, did they not and if they get it again, did they have the antibodies or did they not," Burger said.
Here are the open urgent care locations:
- 385 W Main St.
Avon, CT 06001
- 2520 Main St.
Glastonbury, CT 06033
- 35 Talcottville Rd.
Vernon, CT 06066
- 35 Talcottville Rd.
Vernon, CT 06066
- 244 Spencer St.
Manchester, CT 06040
- 482 South Broad St.
Meriden, CT 06450
- 1025 Silas Deane Hwy.
Wethersfield, CT 06109
- 54 Hazard Ave., Suite 135
Enfield, CT 06082
- 25 Buckland Rd
South Windsor, CT 06074
- 336 N Main St, Suite A
West Hartford, CT 06117
- 1055 Kennedy Rd., Suite D
Windsor, CT 06095
- 351 N Frontage Rd.
New London, CT 06320
- 996 East Main St.
Torrington, CT 06790
Most Hartford HealthCare-GoHealth Urgent Care centers in Connecticut are open with extended hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
To find the closes location or for more information, head to Hartford HealthCare-GoHealth Urgent Care's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.