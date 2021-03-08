HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford HealthCare opened three new mega vaccine sites in different areas of the state.
The Xfinity Theatre in the north end of Hartford is one of them. Monday, more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots will go into people’s arms.
Hartford HealthCare’s CEO believes the sites will also play a role in ensuring that everyone, regardless of economic or racial background, will have an opportunity to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
RELATED: Hartford Healthcare set to open three vaccination sites this week
Although state leaders have said Connecticut’s rollout has been one of the fastest in the country, Black and Hispanic residents have been getting vaccinated at much lower rates than white people. Leaders hope that will soon change.
The other two vaccine sites include Sacred Heart University in Fairfield and Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard.
All the sites are run by Hartford HealthCare. It now has 22 vaccination sites, including several mega clinics. So far, Hartford HealthCare has given out about 170,000 shots. With the new sites, that number should skyrocket.
State leaders believe the new sites are critical to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to get vaccinated.
“One of the ways we're going to do that is going where people are,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.
After beating COVID-9 in November, Yolanda Negron is grateful to finally get the vaccine. She's been trying to land an appointment for some time. When she did, she was glad to get it close to home.
"I was just glad to be able to have the opportunity that I was going to be vaccinated and this beats having to go to New Haven, to Bridgeport, or somewhere else," Negron said.
She was one of 130 people to get the vaccine at Foxwoods on Monday.
"This mega vaccination site is yet another critical piece in the resort's safety mission and our commitment to the local community," said Jason Guyot, interim CEO, Foxwoods Resort Casino.
As of Monday, anyone age 55 or older is still eligible to get a vaccine as part of Connecticut’s current phase.
Vaccine registration and location information can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.