(WFSB) - To reach even more people with the vaccine, Hartford HealthCare has brought some of their doses to the ER.
Hartford HealthCare is working to bring the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to all nine of it’s emergency departments across the state.
So far, at least three of them started this program.
As ER patients are discharged, they’ll be offered a vaccination.
Hartford HealthCare expects this will help thousands more get vaccinated every week.
"We are anticipating, across our nine emergency departments, more than 2,000 people each week will now be vaccinated who otherwise may very well have not been identified," Hartford HealthCare CEO Jeff Flaks stated.
