(WFSB) – COVID cases continue to rise throughout Connecticut, causing a strain on emergency rooms.
Hartford Healthcare officials say that at one point on Tuesday, every bed was filled at Backus Hospital.
While Hartford Healthcare officials say they have been able to manage hospital capacity so far, the numbers are getting close to passing the peak of the pandemic in 2020.
The number of patients is putting a strain on hospital nurses.
“I am tired of watching people die. Tired. I know a lot of my friends are having a lot of emotional issues because we just seen too much death in the last two years,” says Sherri Dayton, a registered nurse at the Backus Hospital emergency department.
Dayton says ER beds are in the hallways, and nurses are often working double shifts.
The Senior Vice President of Backus Hospital confirmed that every ER was filled on Tuesday. Backus has twelve beds in its ICU and has expanded to eighteen as a part of a COVID surge plan.
“It’s not just COVID patients. No beds are no beds. If there are no beds for COVID patients there is no bed for your stroke, heart attack, your car accident. There are no beds,” says Dayton.
Hospital officials say Backus is uniquely built to expand and contract however necessary.
“We are not constrained in terms of capacity at the moment, but we are at the point right now where staff is stepping up every single day and moment to manage the need of the moment,” says Ajay Kumar, the Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Hartford Healthcare.
Across the state, more than 15,000 people are hospitalized. Experts say nearly 70% of them are not fully vaccinated. The number of people in intensive care and on ventilators is much lower than last year.
Dayton, a member of the nurse’s union, says staffing needs to be addressed and there needs to be more testing so people do not end up packing emergency rooms.
“People who don’t need to die are dying because of this. Nurses intuitively watch their patients. They know when things are going wrong but if we can’t be in the room, we can’t catch things. And if we have six patients or more, seven patients to one in an ER. That’s not safe,” says Dayton.
Officials say the emergency room is filled with people wanting to know if they are positive with COVID-19 or have mild COVID symptoms.
Officials ask to only go to the emergency room if you have severe symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, or strokes.
