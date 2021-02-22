NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A new mega vaccine site opened in New Britain on Monday morning.
The Hartford HealthCare site at Liberty Square is one of two mega clinics in the central Connecticut region.
On Monday, 300 patients are expected to be vaccinated.
Hartford HealthCare says the location is easily accessible for city residents.
“It’s really important here in the City of New Britain to be present and make sure we can get as man of these New Britain citizens, especially the vulnerable populations,” said Kelly Toth, nurse practitioner and regional manager for neurosciences at Hartford HealthCare.
For 71-year-old Kathy Laviana, the last year has been challenging with the pandemic keeping her away from loved ones.
"It's difficult not seeing people. I have family and I have family that lives away in other states and it's just very hard," Laviana said.
She is one step closer to being protected from the virus. She received her first dose of the vaccine at New Britain's mega site.
"It was wonderful. I had an appointment, everybody was very accommodating, instructions well, and they actually schedule you right then and there for your next one," Laviana said.
The mega site is equipped to vaccinate up to 600 people a day.
"Supply has been actually very favorable for us. Each week, there's more and more allocation, so to this point, we haven't had any struggles," Toth said.
Next month, Hartford HealthCare will open more vaccine mega sites at Foxwoods and the Oakdale Theater.
The Liberty Square location is set to vaccinate 1,500 people by the end of the week.
