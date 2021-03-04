HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford HealthCare is gearing up to open another vaccine clinic.
The new clinic will be set up at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will join Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz to visit the new clinic at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Stream it here.
A limited opening is being held on Thursday, and full operations will begin next Tuesday.
The new site is another effort in the push to get as many eligible people vaccinated as possible.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Right now, people ages 55 and older are eligible, along with teachers, school staff members, and daycare providers.
The state remains confident supply will increase to meet the demand, and clinics will create more appointments.
While teachers are allowed to get vaccinated at the new mass clinic, many cities and towns are taking that into their own hands with clinics designated for school staff members.
For more information on your eligibility or to schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.
