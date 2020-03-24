HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Updates on the medical supplies and COVID-19 situations were provided by Hartford HealthCare.
A Facebook news conference happened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Hartford HealthCare addressed its status on surge capacity and its plans for that.
Warnings that hospitals and health care providers are dangerously low on supplies continue to come from across the country.
Connecticut received its first donated shipments this week.
Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday that the donations included the coveted N-95 protective masks.
The state Department of Public Health's commissioner also signed an order easing the rules for out-of-state practitioners to work in Connecticut during the coronavirus outbreak.
