HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut hospitals are already preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive.
On Tuesday, Hartford HealthCare announced they recently purchased three freezers to store the vaccines in when they come out.
The director of Infection Prevention said the freezers will serve an important role in making sure as many people receive the vaccines as possible.
“We are going to have hundreds of thousands of vaccines to millions of vaccines to distribute, so we've purchased or procured within the healthcare system individual freezers with the capability of holding over 250,000 vaccines,” said Dr. Keith Grant, of Hartford HealthCare.
Grant said other Connecticut hospitals have also purchased freezers recently. He believes there are already about 10 large freezers set aside for vaccine storage throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.