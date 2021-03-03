HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Johnson & Johnson's vaccine started arriving in Connecticut this week.
Hartford HealthCare said Hartford Hospital received it on Wednesday morning.
Hartford HealthCare said it would be administering the first 10 doses on Wednesday morning.
Hartford HealthCare said it would be administering the first 10 doses on Wednesday morning.
Yale New Haven Health received 7,400 doses on Tuesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state expected 39,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
The version of the vaccine received emergency authorization approval over the weekend.
It's the third vaccine behind Pfizer and Moderna to receive the authorization. Pfizer and Moderna, however, require two doses.
