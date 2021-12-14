HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One year ago, the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Hartford HealthCare providers, so how much of a difference has that made?

Hartford HealthCare held a news conference on Tuesday to talk about how far the state has come in the last year.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Pfizer's vaccine vaccine was administered to Hartford HealthCare staff.

The date was 9 months after the pandemic started.

At the time, Hartford HealthCare expected the vaccine to be readily available for most Americans by the summer time, a timeline that was eventually moved sooner in Connecticut.

Doctors said that while everyone has come a long way, they're not out of the woods yet.

They said hospitalizations have been slowly going up once again in the state and that most of the cases were among people who were unvaccinated. About 800,000 people throughout the U.S. have died because of the virus.

"It’s surreal, because it’s been quite an emotional rollercoaster," Dr. Melisha Cumberland, medicine department chief for Windham Hospital, tells us.

Doctors say getting people vaccinated remains a priority.

"That’s still our number one weapon in our toolbox that’s available today," Dr. Ajay Kumar of Hartford HealthCare said.

Cases are going up again this Winter, even though Connecticut is one of the most vaccinated states in the country.

What signs are showing that the vaccines work?

"The hospitalization rates last year were far higher than what we’re seeing now and I think a lot of that is attributed to the impact of the vaccines," Dr. David Banach noted.

Early studies indicate vaccines may be less effective at stopping an infection from the Omicron variant, but they can still offer protection from serious cases, so what are doctors doing to get vaccination rates up?

"We all have to continue to educate, to do work to educate people around this," Dr. Kumar said.

Doctors are also waiting for the federal government to approve two pills that could treat COVID patients.

Meanwhile the Omicron variant continues to spread around the world.

Only a few cases have been detected in our state, but doctors think it could become more common.

Eyewitness News asked some doctors if we might need an Omicron-specific booster at some point.

They said it’s too early to say. Experts need to see how transmissible and how serious it is before deciding whether that’s needed.

That’s the same approach researchers take when developing the annual flu shot.

A new study found that a two dose Pfizer vaccination provided 33-percent protection against infection and 70-percent protection against hospitalization.

Scientists said the omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous variants.

“We have supplies. We have knowledge and we have resources. We have new technologies. We have new drugs and therapies,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer, Hartford HealthCare. “There’s so much to be hopeful about at this time. Folks can enjoy the holiday season. My only request would be to stay safe. Masked and social distancing in appropriate locations.”

Roughly 60 percent of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to federal health officials.

Also new as of Tuesday, Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent. The Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve it, however.