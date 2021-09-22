NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Beginning this week, Hartford HealthCare will reopen its Newington COVID-19 testing site to accommodate a growing number of symptomatic patients.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Connecticut's positivity rate hovered just below 3 percent, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.
The numbers showed that the state saw a slight dip in the number of hospitalizations. The state had 294 patients in hospitals.
About three quarters of folks being treated in the hospital for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated, Lamont's office said.
Health experts stressed that with where the numbers were, it was especially important that anyone suffering from COVID symptoms should get tested as soon as possible.
Hartford HealthCare said it worked to make it easy.
In Newington, Hartford healthCare is offering drive-up testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at its system support office.
All people have to do is book an appointment online through Hartford HealthCare and pull into the parking lot at 181 Genova Dr.
To schedule an appointment, click here.
