WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford HealthCare is opening another coronavirus testing site at Bradley International Airport.
The new site will be located at ‘parking lot 3’ at Bradley.
Hartford HealthCare expects the new site to be up and running by Monday, just in time for holiday travel.
Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning getting the site ready.
The new site will be open to the public, not just travelers, but it’ll be convenient for those who are coming through Bradley to get to their destinations.
The push is still to get as many people as possible tested, as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Connecticut now has 47 states on its travel advisory list.
Anyone coming from one of those states must quarantine for 14 days, unless they get a test in compliance with state guidelines.
Failure to do either of those things can result in a fine.
The new site doesn’t replace the testing that Bradley has been offering inside the airport.
Officials said they’ve actually seen about 300 passengers a day take those tests.
However, that number could go up.
Bradley Airport said they plan to give that testing site more publicity now that the new testing site brings more capacity.
