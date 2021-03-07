(WFSB) - Hartford Healthcare announced that three new mega vaccine sites will be opening up this week.
One of them will be at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.
The second one is in Fairfield at Sacred Heart University and the third one is at Foxwoods Resort Casino.
The goal with these three new mega clinics is to vaccinate as many people as possible.
Those 55 and older can now start making their appointments under Governor Ned Lamont's new eligibility change.
That list also includes school staff, like teachers and custodial staff.
Before these new clinics opened to the public, certain groups, like teachers, will be targeted.
Hartford Healthcare was expected to vaccinate about 2,500 educators over the weekend at their Xfinity Theater site.
Then, on Monday and Tuesday, it will be opened to the public.
These mega clinics are meant to address disparities in who is getting the vaccines and on a larger scale to get as many people vaccinated.
"We project anyone who wants to get vaccinated will have gotten vaccinated by the time we get to the Summer and the beginning of Fall," Dr. Anthony Fauci stated.
