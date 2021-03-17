HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford HealthCare has set up a new way to help people sign up for vaccine appointments.
Starting this Friday, people who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to be notified by a text message or email as soon as appointments are available.
The same day, the state will open up a new age bracket for those eligible for a vaccine, allowing folks 45 years and older to sign up.
On Wednesday, Hartford HealthCare started sending out text messages to those registered on the system’s MyChart patient portal with a notification telling them they are eligible for a vaccine.
Going forward, once a message is sent, the recipient will be able to click a special link that will take them right to the page showing available appointments at their vaccine clinics.
"We are thinking of you and we are letting you know you will get a special ticket or token to schedule your vaccination, and we are almost reserving a slot for them," said Dr. Ajay Kumar. “Our goal is to really make it a seamless experience for our communities, and we want to make sure our members are not waiting for phone calls and being hung up on while waiting for someone.”
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Hartford HealthCare has given about 200,000 vaccines, and CVS Pharmacy is now giving vaccines at 26 locations in Connecticut.
“These locations are being strategically placed throughout the state, and that’s extremely exciting for all of us and our customers are happy,” said CVS Pharmacist Robert George.
For months the challenge has been keeping up with demand, but now the supply of vaccines is growing.
“The supply from the federal government is absolutely been ramping up, and that’s what’s enabled the governor this week to move all the timelines forward a little bit,” said the state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.
On April 5, those 16 and older will be eligible.
Connecticut is closing in on vaccinating 1 million people, which is roughly one-third of the population.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.