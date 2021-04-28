HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Starting Friday, Hartford HealthCare said all of its vaccination sites will be open to walk-ins looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, Hartford HealthCare said it has been offering a pilot program at a few of its sites. Due to the program’s success, the healthcare group will now offer walk-in availability across the state.

Hartford HealthCare is the latest group to offer vaccines to people who don’t have an appointment.

Earlier this week, Community Health Center Inc. announced it would open up its vaccine clinics to walk-ins.

It’s the latest effort in making a COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to people all across the state.

To find a list of Hartford HealthCare’s vaccine clinics, click here.