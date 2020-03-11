NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Healthcare is rolling out a pilot program to help patients who think they have coronavirus.
They opened up their command center just last week, and they’ve already fielded 1,500 phone calls from 11 different states.
Wednesday, Hartford Healthcare announced they are opening a drive-through screening center, where people who think they have coronavirus can be tested without leaving their vehicle.
“Some are people who have traveled and now are having symptoms or concerns on people they have encountered, or people who want general information. That's why we built this,” said Hartford Healthcare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks.
“They will see someone holding a swab, which will be taken through nose and mouth and then be sent away,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, of Hartford Healthcare.
Patient information will also be sent electronically through a call center.
It's still in the early stages, but they've already tested it out with a few patients.
“We believe that drive-through screening will be an important part of how we care for people and respond to this crisis. We have piloted it to a few patients, and we do believe it will work and will be effective,” Flaks said.
A doctor's office in Fairfield County is already offering the drive-through COVID-19 testing, in Stratford, Greenwich, and Stamford.
Drive-up service is scheduled for a two-hour window in the morning hours. It has been reported that an overwhelming number of people have shown up.
Hartford Healthcare also announced virtual health visits, where you can get checked out by a doctor without leaving your house.
“It's wonderful way to keep people home, safely effectively quarantined, and talk to physicians and have exams through telehealth capabilities and triaged to what action there is,” Flaks said.
In the next few days, Hartford Healthcare expects to have an idea when the drive-through testing will be open to the public, and will announce locations.
The phone number to call Hartford Healthcare's command center is 860-972-8100.
