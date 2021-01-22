HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A massive effort is underway to get people vaccinated.
On Friday, Hartford HealthCare announced it is expanding by bringing mobile clinics to neighborhoods.
The healthcare provider has been doing much of its testing and vaccines at the Convention Center in Hartford, but now they’re bringing vaccines into the communities. It’s an effort to create more access and give more people the chance to get vaccinated.
Hartford HealthCare has partnered up with Open Hearth, a men’s shelter in Hartford, to vaccinate residents and staff.
"This is a golden ticket and I am just glad you have offered it to me and my family because it gives my family peace, knowing that I work in a place like this,” said David Knighton.
The Open Hearth is a men’s shelter with about 100 residents. They had some COVID-19 cases earlier in the pandemic, and the concern is that in a housing situation like that, the virus could spread quickly.
Knighton has worked at Open Hearth for 14 years, and at one time he was a resident there.
He said about 90 percent of the men who live at Open Hearth will get the vaccine and the second dose as well.
This will be the first of many mobile clinics that will be available in local communities.
Hospitals are ramping up efforts to make vaccines more accessible.
The city of Hartford is doing its part, partnering up with the Yard Goats to start vaccinating people 75 years and older at Dunkin Donuts Park in two weeks.
The city's health department is also doing mobile clinics, with one having been set up Thursday at a senior housing center.
