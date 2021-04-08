NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford HealthCare reached a major milestone on Thursday, administering 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines in less than four months.
The announcement was made in New Britain, outside the Hospital of Central Connecticut.
Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeff Flaks said at this rate, in the next six weeks, every person who elects to get the vaccine will have ample access to a shot.
"Our commitment in Hartford HealthCare continues to be to administer every vaccine we receive within five to six days of receipt. We have built our healthcare system to administer more than 85,000 vaccines a week,” Flaks said.
Also on Thursday, Hartford HealthCare kicked off a pilot program to make vaccines available to patients seeking treatment in an emergency room.
Patients will be given the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
