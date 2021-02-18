HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Last week, Hartford HealthCare announced the opening of several mega-vaccine sites across the state.
This comes as the state’s vaccine rollout continues to expand, now allowing people 65 years and older as of one week ago.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
On Feb. 22, a mega vaccine site will open in New Britain, at 1 Liberty Square.
Next, on March 1, a vaccine site will open at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre, 95 S Turnpike Rd., Wallingford.
A site will open at Foxwoods Resort & Casino on March 8. On the same day, one will also open at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.
On March 9, a site will open a the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.
For a breakdown of more Hartford HealthCare vaccination sites, click here.
