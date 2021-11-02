HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford HealthCare said it is administering COVID-19 vaccines to kids ages 5-11 Tuesday evening.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control signed off on the recommendation to administer Pfizer's child-sized dose to kids.
Members of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 on Tuesday to recommend the vaccine for the younger children.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky then signed off on the vote.
Hartford HealthCare said it is beginning vaccine administration Tuesday evening.
Yale New Haven Health said it will begin administering vaccines on Wednesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont said it is estimated that about 277,630 children between the ages of 5 and 11 live in Connecticut.
A press release said children and families have multiple, convenient options for where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the state, including:
- Pediatricians: Hundreds of pediatricians are administering COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut. However, not all pediatricians have the vaccine. If a pediatrician does not offer the vaccine, refer to one of the additional options.
- Pharmacies: Hundreds of pharmacies are offering the COVID-19 vaccines to children, including many CVS, Walgreens, RiteAid, and other pharmacy chains and independent pharmacies across Connecticut. Pharmacies provide a safe and convenient location to receive a vaccine. Pharmacies have provided special training for their pharmacist staff to provide vaccines for younger children.
- School-based clinics: The Connecticut Department of Public Health and Connecticut State Department of Education are collaborating to offer on-site clinics at schools across the state. These will be led either by school-based health centers or special mobile teams who are specifically trained to offer vaccines for younger children. Information about such clinics will be provided by individual schools or districts.
- Other locations: In addition to the above, several health systems and local health departments will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.