HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford HealthCare scheduled a briefing for Monday morning to address the latest COVID-19 trends.

It said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist and system director, infectious diseases, provided the latest data and talk about the impact of the "stealth" version of the omicron variant:

'Stealth omicron' sample detected in Connecticut The newly dubbed "stealth omicron" variant was discovered Connecticut, according to a researcher in the state.

Wu is also expected to talk about hospitalization rates across Hartford HealthCare facilities and whether or not there's a downward trend.

It was announced last week that researchers at Yale School of Public Health discovered stealth omicron in Connecticut.

However, they said it was too soon to know if its more or less contagious or dangerous than its original version. They called it very similar.

They did say that it could become the dominant strain in the country.