HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)-- Hartford Hospital announces their New Year's baby.
Andressa & Leandro Ekuni from Plainville welcomed baby girl Alice at 2:34 a.m.
6lb. 4oz. 19.5 inches
Big brother 6 year old Gustavo at home
Parents quoted: “Our whole family had bets if she was going to be born in 2021 or 2022. Well, to the ones that voted 2022 you guys are the winners!”
