Hartford Hospital 2022 New Year's baby

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)-- Hartford Hospital announces their New Year's baby.

Andressa & Leandro Ekuni from Plainville welcomed baby girl Alice at 2:34 a.m.

6lb. 4oz. 19.5 inches

Big brother 6 year old Gustavo at home

Parents quoted: “Our whole family had bets if she was going to be born in 2021 or 2022. Well, to the ones that voted 2022 you guys are the winners!”

