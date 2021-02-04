HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The City of Hartford announced that there will be a vaccine clinic being held on Saturday.
The Department of Health and Human Services will be hosting a vaccine clinic for Hartford residents 75 and older at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
The clinic will take place on Saturday, February 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The clinic is by appointment only and appointments are available by filling out a form, which can be found here.
Residents can also call 860-757-4830 to schedule and appointment.
“Our Health Department and our healthcare providers are working hard alongside the State to get the vaccine out to eligible seniors, reaching out to them individually by phone and mail, asking family members to sign them up, and more,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “This clinic at the baseball stadium is another way to do that, and we have appointments available right now, so please ‘Sign Up a Senior’ for the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine – there’s no cost, and we’ll get them a ride if they need one.”
The city will provide a free ride for residents who need transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.