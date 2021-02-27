HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- City and state leaders visited a pop-up COVID vaccine site in Hartford on Saturday morning.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, and other officials, at Dunkin’ Donuts Park around 11 a.m.
This is the city’s fourth pop-up vaccine clinic at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
On Saturday, in addition to nurses and others distributing vaccinations, students from the University of Saint Joseph and UConn will be conducting vaccinations, under the supervision of faculty members and city staff.
A press release said city residents who are 55 and older can fill out a vaccine interest form, and the city’s health department will contact them to schedule an appointment for an upcoming clinic.
Find the form by clicking here.
The state’s vaccine rollout opens up to residents ages 55 and older, and teachers and daycare providers, starting Monday, March 1.
For more information on your eligibility or to schedule an appointment, click here or call 877-918-2224.
